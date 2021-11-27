Gautam Budh Nagar admin organises fourth round of voter enrolment drive

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration organised the fourth round of the voter enrolment drive this month by setting up camps at different polling booths in the district from 10am to 4pm on Saturday to revise the electoral rolls ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

Total 6,371 forms were received for inclusion of new voters, correction of voter details and deletion of names of those who have shifted.

Vandita Srivastava, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), and deputy district election officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said the special summary revision of electoral rolls was conducted in these camps. “We had earlier organised similar camps on November 7, 13, and 21, where several people submitted forms for new enrolment or correction of details,” she said.

There are 1,754 booths in the district with one booth level officer (BLOs) at each booth. The BLOs have been asked to make the necessary corrections in the electoral rolls of their respective areas.

Officials said the revision forms can be submitted either online or offline. People can submit their forms to the BLOs and also at their tehsils. For online, they can use www.nvsp.in or voters helpline app – VHA

People who complete 18 years as on January 1, 2022, are eligible to be enrolled as voters. As of October 31, 2021, Gautam Budh Nagar has 1,567,617 registered voters in three assembly constituencies – Noida (having 664,837 voters), Dadri (565,682) and Jewar (337,098). Uttar Pradesh may go to polls in May next year, said officials.