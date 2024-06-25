GB Nagar administration cracks down on illegal crushing work on Yamuna floodplains

NOIDA: A joint team of Gautam Budh Nagar administration, irrigation department, UP Pollution Control Board, and district police launched inspections in the wee hours of Monday and cracked whip on illegal stone crushing operators in the Yamuna floodplains, officials said. Inspections were conducted and the mobile units setup in the floodplains of Yamuna, falling under Basantpur and Asgarpur areas were sealed. (HT Photo)

Officials informed that inspections were carried in Basantpur and Asgarpur areas located in the floodplain.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

District magistrate (Gautam Budh Nagar) Manish Kumar Verma said, “Inspections were conducted and the mobile units setup in the floodplains of Yamuna, falling under Basantpur and Asgarpur areas were sealed. A major portion was occupied by the operators illegally who were indulging in activities of crushing of stones through machineries, boulders and C&D (construction and demolition) waste.”

As per the information from the pollution control board officials, the exercise is prohibited and results in air pollution.

“The operations were being conducted in floodplains of Yamuna which is a restricted area while these are against the guidelines of UPPCB, as the activity adds to air pollution,” said UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Noida’s regional officer Utsav Sharma.

“No operator was found at the spot during the time of inspections. However, construction material and equipment that were found, have been confiscated and the sites have been sealed,” the officer added.

According to the information from Gautam Budh Nagar administration, DM Verma has directed the mining department to ensure that survey of material confiscated is done and fine is imposed against violators.

The sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) have been directed to identify the violators and landowners who have given land on rent for such operations while ensuring the area remains sealed.

Additionally, the ground water department has also been asked to carry out survey of illegal borewells in the area and impose penalty on the violators.