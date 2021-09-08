GB Nagar advocates protest at police commissioner’s office alleging harassment by cops

A group of around 200 advocates on Tuesday staged a protest outside the police commissioner’s office in Sector 108, alleging illegal detention and harassment of a 38-year-old colleague by some officers in Phase 2 police station last week.

According to Gautam Budh Nagar Bar Association president Manoj Bhati, advocate Mahesh Nagar was returning home at Kachera village in Badalpur from Noida in his car around 10pm on September 1. “Nagar was stopped by some police personnel near a check post, who later brought him to Phase 2 police station. In the police station, SHO Sujeet Upadhyaya seized his mobile phone while a sub-inspector slapped him. The advocate was illegally detained for three hours. He was released after we intervened,” he said.

The lawyers protested for about five hours from 11am-4pm. Later, a delegation of advocates met additional commissioner of police (law and order) Love Kumar and demanded suspension of the two police officers.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that the advocates’ delegation demanded an FIR against the police personnel and their suspension. “We offered to form a committee to investigate the matter. But the delegation did not agree to this,” he said.

SHO Upadhyaya said a police team was conducting checks on September 1. “A barricade was placed on the road. Nagar stopped the car near the barricade. He was heavily drunk and was not able to remove his car. Then the personnel brought him to the police station. The advocate also refused to undergo a medical examination. We made a general diary entry and later released him,” he said.

When contacted, Nagar refused to comment, saying that the GB Nagar Bar Association is handling his case.

Despite repeated attempts, additional police commissioner Kumar could not be contacted for a comment.

Meanwhile, the Bar Association has called a meeting on Wednesday to discuss further course of action in the case, Bhati said.