GB Nagar: Nearly 600 vehicles to be deployed for polls

Noida: As many as 5,900 vehicles comprising 2,500 buses and 3,400 light vehicles are set to be engaged by the Gautam Budh Nagar Transport Department to ferry officials and staff in the Gautam Budh Nagar constituency for the Lok Sabha election, officials said on Monday. The government guidelines require that only the drivers with valid licenses should be engaged in the election duty and unfit buses should not be used. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The decision was taken on the directions of the district magistrate under Section 160 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, said assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) (Gautam Budh Nagar) Siyaram Verma.

“A total of 560 buses will be engaged to ferry poll officers, 210 light vehicles (Jeep) for zonal magistrates and sector magistrates, 402 light vehicles, 36 medium vehicles, and 28 heavy vehicles for police force,” the officer said, adding that for election officers, the bus facility will be available from Phool Mandi Phase 2, and for police, from the police line.

The government guidelines require that only the drivers with valid licenses should be engaged in the election duty and unfit buses should not be used.

“The bus owners have been told to ensure that the buses are fit for plying and also ensure that the headlights, tail lights, indicators, horns, wipers, etc. are functioning properly,” said Verma.

The district supply officer has sanctioned around 7,280 litres of fuel for the buses to be used in election duty, he added.

“129 buses for Jewar, 201 for Dadri, and 230 buses will be engaged for the Noida constituency. All acquired vehicles for election duty are directed to reach the designated place on April 23 by evening,” said Verma, adding that a case under section 167 of the Representation of the People Act will be registered if any acquired vehicles are found missing on April 23.