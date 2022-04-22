GB Nagar police takes action against 17 DJ operators for violating norms
The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday seized the vehicles of 17 DJ operators, who were found violating noise pollution norms.
According to police, despite serving notices about the permitted ambient air quality standards in respect of noise, the DJ operators continued to play loud music.
“These DJ operators were found creating noise pollution. The vehicles of five DJ operators were seized by Sector 39 police, five by Dadri police, two by Beta-2 police, four by Dankaur police, one by Ecotech-3 police and one by Jewar police. Necessary legal action is also being taken against these DJ operators,” said an official statement from Gautam Budh Nagar police.
Since April 19, Gautam Budh Nagar police has been issuing notices to religious places, marriage halls and DJ operators in the district to comply with the instructions issued by the Uttar Pradesh government with regard to checking decibel levels and ensure that the sound amplification devices used by them do not cross the permitted ambient air quality standards in respect of noise marked for certain zones.
E-portal for SC scholarships launched in Punjab
Punjab social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Dr Baljit Kaur launched an e-portal for Scheduled Caste students to apply for post-matric scholarship, on Thursday. Dr Kaur also highlighted her efforts at releasing funds to the tune of ₹181.03 crore under post-matric scholarship scheme and said this amount will be disbursed to the students soon.
Film festival kicks off at Chandigarh University
The annual two-day Chandigarh Music And Film Festival (CMFF) kicked off on Thursday at Chandigarh University, Gharuan. Renowned filmmakers and artists including Imtiyaz Ali, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Dudhia addressed the participants. As many as 150 short films made by students of film schools are being screened at the festival. MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS 32-year-old held with illegal pistol The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a 32-year-old man with one country made pistol and a live cartridge.
Sangrur | Probe ordered after Dalit woman alleges police brutality in illegal detention
Punjab state scheduled caste commission has ordered the Sangrur police to conduct a probe into the alleged illegal detention and torture of a Dalit widow. The woman, 42, who earns a living by working as a maid, had appeared before the commission during a Lok Adalat held at the district administrative complex on Thursday. She alleged that she was kept naked at the police station, not provided food or water and brutalised.
Rehearsal for convocation at Panjab University on May 5
The rehearsals for the annual convocation of Panjab University will be held on May 5. The convocation will be held on May 6 after a gap of two years and only PhD degrees will be conferred this time. Those who are to receive their degrees have to attend the rehearsal on May 5 as well. Both the convocation and the rehearsal will be held at the varsity's gymnasium hall.
To win trust of Sikhs, Centre must correct wrongs by Congress regimes: Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government must “correct the wrongs committed by the Congress governments” in the past. He also announced to organise a panthic gathering at Takht to discuss the distortion in the saroops of Guru Granth Sahib in foreign countries.
