GDA, UPCA to jointly build 35k seat int’l cricket stadium

The facility will also have an “Aerocity-theme”-based township nearby, said GDA officials after the GDA board during a meeting on Thursday cleared the respective proposals including the one to construct an embankment along the banks of the Hindon River, from Raj Nagar Extension to the Pipeline Road.

Officials said that the international cricket stadium, proposed over 38 acres near Raj Nagar Extension, will now be built in a joint-venture mode. The stadium will also include a sports academy for learners and sportspersons.

“The GDA board cleared the proposal in its meeting and gave in-principle approval for the stadium’s development in a joint venture. A detailed MoU and the detailed project report (DPR) will now be prepared. It will be the first international cricket stadium in western UP and will host international and national-level cricket matches, concerts, cultural events, corporate events, and provide sports training facilities,” GDA secretary Vivek Mishra told HT.

Deliberations for the cricket stadium have been ongoing since 2018. The move to jointly develop the stadium follows a directive from chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who, during his visit to Ghaziabad on June 26, 2025, had instructed GDA to expedite the stadium’s construction.

“The GDA’s proposal is a major step toward developing the stadium. We estimate the cost to be around ₹350 crore, and completion will take about two-and-a-half years. The stadium and the proposed Aerocity-themed township will create many possibilities in the region. Since GDA cleared the proposal, we will expedite the submission of maps/layouts for the proposed stadium,” said UPCA’s convenor for the international cricket stadium Rakesh Mishra.

The board also approved the proposal to develop an Aerocity-themed township around the stadium, said officials.

“The new township will come up on land belonging to villages of Ator and Morti, and will feature mixed land use, commercial and institutional development facilities. A survey to assess land availability and the procurement process will begin soon,” Mishra added.

These facilities will benefit visitors to the international cricket stadium, passengers using flights from the nearby Hindon civil airport, and the population moving into GDA’s upcoming 521-hectare Harnandipuram township which is also proposed near Raj Nagar Extension, they added.

The GDA has already planned to launch phase 1 of the Harnandipuram township in March/April.

The board on Thursday also cleared another connected proposal to construct an embankment along the banks of the Hindon River, from Raj Nagar Extension to the Pipeline Road.

“The proposed embankment will provide protection from flooding to the stadium and also the Aerocity-themed proposed township. A technical survey will soon assess land availability. The length of the embankment will be ascertained during the technical survey,” Mishra added.

Officials said that in future, there is a possibility that a road will be developed on the new embankment, to help decongest the areas near the upcoming stadium and will also help in easy movement to the Hindon civil airport.