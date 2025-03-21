Ghaziabad: Car runs over child sitting in street in Khoda; driver arrested

A car ran over and killed a six-year-old boy who was playing outside his house in a lane in Khoda, Ghaziabad on Thursday evening, police said. The car’s 30-year-old driver did not stop to help and sped away from the scene, police said, adding that he was arrested on Friday. (HT Photo)

The incident took place in Vandana Vihar at 6pm. CCTV footage from the neighbourhood shows the child sitting and playing in the middle of the lane as a white Tata Tiago turns a corner and mows him down. The car’s front tyre crushed the child’s throat and then the rear tyre ran over his stomach.

The victim was identified as Ansh Singh. He studied in a private school in Khoda and was the youngest of four siblings. The accused was identified as Vikas Singh, a resident of Anil Vihar in Khoda.

“The child was sitting on the road outside his house. A car ran him over. The driver sped away and did not stop to see or help. CCTV footage captured the car’s registration plate which helped us locate the car and its driver,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police of Indirapuram circle.

The boy’s father, Ram Bahadur Singh, filed the complaint in this case. Singh said that he had gone to attend a Bhagavad Gita recitation event in the neighbourhood along with many neighbouring families and his son was playing in the street at the time.

“He was in the street and a car suddenly arrived from a nearby street and ran him over. The front tyre crushed his throat, and the rear tyre went over his stomach.Ansh was badly injured and was not moving at all. Some women witnessed the accident, raised the alarm and alerted my wife. We rushed him to a local hospital but the doctors there refused to admit him. Then our neighbours suggested that we take him to a hospital in Noida Sector 39. When we arrived there, the doctors declared him dead,” Singh said.

Based on Singh’s complaint, the Khoda police station on Friday registered a first information report under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash and negligent driving on public roads).

The police said that they arrested the driver in Anil Vihar and also seized his Tata Tiago car.

“The man told us that there was a raised culvert at the turn of the street and the boy was sitting right next to it. He said that he did not see the child due to the raised portion of the culvert and ran him over. But when he looked in the rear-view mirror and saw what he had done, he was afraid and sped away,” said Anand Prakash Mishra, station house officer of Khoda police station.

The family said that the boy’s autopsy was conducted in Ghaziabad on Friday. “We are going to hold the last rites at our native place in Manpuri,” Singh said.