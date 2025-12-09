Ghaziabad: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath stresses poll prep and voter list clean-up

Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday during a review meeting of the Meerut division office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held in Ghaziabad, stressed on “better coordination” ahead of upcoming polls in the state, fast-pacing the development works and also expediting and aiding special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls works at the booth level. The review, lasting for over an hour at a school complex in Nehru Nagar, saw participation of office bearers from the BJP’s Meerut division, comprising districts like Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Meerut, Hapur, Baghpat, and Bulandshahr. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Notably, the state is likely to witness panchayat election in 2026, while the state also goes for assembly polls in 2027.

A senior BJP functionary, requesting anonymity, said, “The review was held for better coordination among party workers and leaders ahead of upcoming elections in the state, fast-pacing the development works, and also the progress of SIR was on the list taken up for discussion,” said.

The event was kept away from any media glare.

“The CM directed that the development works should be expedited and the party leaders to provide the list of development works needed in their areas. He said that the work for SIR is vital and no fake voters should be added to the electoral rolls and no eligible voters should be left out. He had the figures of every district available with him and initially took up the pending SIR works in the Sahibabad and Ghaziabad assembly segments,” said Nand Kishor Gurjar, the BJP MLA from Loni.

“The CM directed that party workers should extend all help in filling up the SIR forms of people who return late from office work. He also asked the functionaries to go out and meet people to maintain the network and connect. The CM said the party’s strategy of focusing on booth-level should be implemented and party workers should focus on their respective booths for the ongoing SIR works,” the MLA added.

On Sunday, the CM had held a similar review meeting with party functionaries in Saharanpur and Aligarh.

“On Monday, the CM took a review meeting of party leaders and functionaries in Moradabad, and later on he arrived in Ghaziabad and stressed on coordination between workers and leaders. He also asked to extend all help in the SIR process. Our booth-level agents and booth-level teams are helping out administrative officials in the SIR process and ensuring that no fake voters get added to the electoral rolls and no eligible voters are left out,” said Satendra Shishodia, BJP’s regional president (western UP).

According to the official figures provided by the Ghaziabad district administration, the district, comprising five assembly segments of Loni, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar, and Muradnagar, has a total base of 2,837,991 voters, and the booth-level officers, deployed by the administration for SIR works, distributed SIR forms to 2,832,604 voters till 2pm on Monday.

The figures state that 1,637,576 (57.7%) of the forms were digitised till 2pm on Monday.

The Election Commission of India on November 30 revised the SIR enumeration deadline to December 11 in 12 states and Union territories to December 11.

The draft electoral roll will now be published on December 16, and the final electoral roll on February 14, 2026. The SIR exercise is currently underway in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.