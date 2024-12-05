Ghaziabad: Civic body initiates work on Dudheshwarnath temple corridor

On directions of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation has initiated work on the construction of proposed Dudheshwarnath Temple corridor, the exact alignment of which will be decided in the detailed project report, said officials. Dudheshwarnath temple is dedicated to lord Shiva and sees thousands of devotees every day. It is also a prominent temple where Kanwariyas during the month of Shravan offer Ganga water. (HT Archive)

Municipal officials said directions have been issued for a property survey, which will be followed by a drone survey of the entire area.

The temple is dedicated to lord Shiva and sees thousands of devotees every day. It is also a prominent temple where Kanwariyas during the month of Shravan offer Ganga water.

Officials said Dudheshwarnath Temple is located in the densely-populated area near the Grand Trunk Road and the main road leading to the temple is marked by dozens of old scrap shops, which are mostly owned by Muslims. At the rear of the temple, is the MMG district hospital and the main road from GT Road also conencts to Vijay Nagar. The road is plagued by encroachments and a high volume of traffic.

Municipal officials said the project will be similar to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor in Varanasi, but on a smaller scale.

“The project is underway and the tourism department has also decided to ₹6 crore towards the project. The cost of the project will be ascertained once a detailed project report is prepared. For now, we have directed a property survey and also a drone survey,” said Vikramaditya Malik, municipal commissioner.

The project aims to widen the routes leading to the temple besides beautification of the area.

“We will ensure that the project goes on peacefully. We have planned to shift and rehabilitate the scrap shop owners. In this context, we will hold talks with shop owners soon,” Malik said.

Newly elected Ghaziabad MLA Sanjeev Sharma said the corridor will be his priority.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh social welfare minister Asim Arun visited Ghaziabad for a review meeting and asked officials to expedite the Dudheshwarnath Temple corridor project.