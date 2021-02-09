Ghaziabad civic body plans to revise property tax structure
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation plans changes to the property tax model linking it to revised rental values and property location. Officials said the new model will see a 25% increase in tax revenue.
This is the first time in 20 years that the civic body moved to revised the rental value. Residents may have to shell out three times the property tax that they are used to paying. Civic body officials say it would help in completing important projects.
Under the proposed structure, the corporation has categorised localities in 100 residential under three heads ‘A,’ ‘B’ and ‘C’ based on the rental vales, which will now be linked to the district magistrate’s circle rates. ‘A’ category localities comprise of prime localities and will have the highest rental value, while the category ‘C’ are least developed and will have least rental value.
Further, under each head, the location of the property on roads of varying width -- less than 12 m, between 12 m and 24 m and over 24 m -- will have a proportional impact on the tax. Previously, the corporation used to rely solely on this criterion for determining property tax.
At present, about 330,00 households pay the tax, which is charged annually based on the monthly rental value that ranges from 0.60p to ₹1.90 per square feet (psf) of the property.
“Under the proposed arrangement, the rental value will now range from 0.75p to ₹4 psf under the three categories,” said Sanjeev Kumar Sinha, corporation’s chief tax assessment officer.
House tax, of which property tax is 10%, brings in ₹125 crore.
“The proposed property tax structure is similar to the one in Lucknow. We estimate that the plan will bring in an additional 25% tax revenue,” said municipal commissioner M S Tanwar. “The rental values will be defined every two years.”
“The rates had been unchanged since 2001. We have invited the public to put forth their objections within 15 days (till February 20 at any of the body’ five zonal offices or headquarters). We will fine tune the proposal and implement it from the next financial year,” he said.
Some of the colonies which are categorised under category ‘A’ include blocks of Kavi Nagar, Raj Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Neelam Vihar and Seemant Vihar in Kaushambi, sectors in Vasundhara and Vaishali, Shalimar Garden (main), Raj Nagar Extension besides Nyay Khand, Niti Khand, Abhay Khand, Shakti Khand and Gyan Khand in Indirapuram.
The rental value of properties on three different roads defined under category A is proposed to range from ₹1.25 to ₹4 psf, for category B from 90p to ₹3.5 psf and for category C from 0.75p to ₹3 psf.
Commercial and industrial taxes, which are linked to residential rates, will also be increased.
“The hike will affect the common man and basing the property tax on the circle rate is wrong. The circle rate is meant for sale/purchase of properties and not for tax. We will file objections and oppose the move. In order to increase revenue, the corporation must try to bring in households still left out of the ambit of house tax and also act against those yet to pay the tax,” said Raj Nagar councillor Rajendra Tyagi.
As per rules, the commissioner can decide on determining property tax. However, the councillors can object during House Meetings, although they may not be able to stop the reform.
Box: proposed property tax structure
The rental values for calculation of property tax will be defined on basis of circle rates released by the district magistrate
Colonies in 100 residential wards divided into three categories with different rental values based on their locations at different roads
Rental value for three categories of colonies will be defined on the basis of location on roads having width less than 12 metres; road with from 12 metres to 24 metres and those located on roads having width more than 24 metres
Old rental values of properties range from 0.60p per square feet to ₹1.9 per square feet
Category ‘A’ colonies are proposed to have rental value in range of ₹1.25 to ₹4 per square foot; category ‘B’ colonies in range of 0.90p to ₹3.5 and category ‘C’ colonies in range of 0.75p to ₹3 per square foot
Some of the colonies which are categorised under category ‘A’ include blocks of Kavi Nagar, Raj Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Neelam Vihar and Seemant Vihar in Kaushambi, sectors in Vasundhara and Vaishali, Shalimar Garden (main), Raj Nagar Extension besides Nyay Khand, Niti Khand, Abhay Khand, Shakti Khand and Gyan Khand in Indirapuram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nineteen years after rape, accused man sent to juvenile home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad double murder case: Nine-year-old girl succumbs to injuries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two more suspects arrested in elderly couple’s murder in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake currency notes with face value of ₹18 lakh seized, two arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Security guard killed in robbery bid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State film council to visit project site in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yeida looking for dispute-free, small land for schemes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad civic body plans to revise property tax structure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida: Three arrested in two separate cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man ends life after wife refuses to return from her parents’ home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination: GB Nagar health department makes 80 booths for mop up round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida police question call centre manager over routing calls to J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five injured in cylinder blast at Noida hardware factory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog expected for next two days, Noida among most polluted cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida sees first body donation to govt institute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox