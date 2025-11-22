Ghaziabad crime branch inspector arrested for accepting bribe of 4 lakh

Ghaziabad: A team of the Ghaziabad police conducted a raid at Lohiya Nagar crime branch office late Thursday night and arrested an inspector for allegedly taking a bribe of around ₹4 lakh from a known person related to suspects who were earlier arrested for a syrup scam, officials said Friday. Police said that the inspector was heading a special investigation team (Shutterstock)

The inspector was identified as Ramesh Siddhu, police said, and recovered the alleged cash from his possession.

“We received confidential information on November 20 that the inspector had sought cash to provide undue favours to the previously arrested suspects in connection with the syrup scam case registered against them at Nandgram police station,” said Dhawal Jaiswal, City Zone DCP, adding that the inspector was arrested.

The police said that the inspector was heading a special investigation team formed to probe the same scam.

An FIR was registered against Siddhu and a person named Rahul Sharma at Sihani Gate police station on Friday under different sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and BNS section 173 (bribery).

“Sharma is being questioned and he is suspected to be the same person connected to the suspects arrested for the syrup scam and also allegedly offered a bribe to the inspector who was probing the same case. We are investigating further and the inspector has also been suspended and will face departmental inquiry,” DCP added.

The FIR lodged against the inspector states that a team of the Ghaziabad police raided the premises of the crime branch late Thursday night and recovered about ₹3.87 lakhs from the inspector’s private car parked at the branch office.

Based on a tip-off from the Sonbhadra police, the Ghaziabad police on November 4 arrested eight accused and seized over 15.7 lakh vials of prohibited cough syrup stocked and hidden in four trucks from a warehouse at Delhi Meerut Road.