Ghaziabad Development Authority removes NOC hurdles for mutation process

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has simplified the process of mutation of property based on registered wills and has done away with the condition that a mandatory affidavit or no objection certificate (NOC) from heirs be produced for the mutation process, the authority officials said.

Mutation of a property refers to the transfer or change of the title entry in revenue records of the local body. A registered will generally means that the registrar verified the writer of the will and also the witnesses by attesting it.

The officials said the process of mutation earlier required mandatory NOCs from all heirs, and this led to delays and legal complications. They added that a committee of GDA officials, comprising the secretary, additional secretary, and law officer, among others, was formed, and it decided that the mandatory NOC provision can be done away with under the mutation rules of 2021.

“The committee decided that the mutation based on registered wills can be taken up without requiring an NOC from heirs. So, those applying for mutation now can do so without producing NOCs. The registered wills will be verified from the tehsil, and further a public notice (in newspapers) will be published for inviting any objection/suggestion. Thereafter, the mutation process will be taken up,” said Rudresh Shukla, media coordinator, GDA.

“The modified rules will ease the mutation process for the beneficiary of a registered will. It is generally seen that other heirs would hesitate or deliberately not provide an affidavit/NOC to the person to whom possessions have been bequeathed in a registered will. This caused delays and unnecessary hurdles for the beneficiary and also gives rise to legal disputes. The step by the GDA will simplify and ease the process of mutation. The verification process will also be simplified,” said Ramanand Goyal, a senior advocate at Ghaziabad tehsil.

“This decision is a big step towards making the mutation process more people-centric and saving citizens from unnecessary delays. This effort of the GDA reflects the commitment to make administrative processes smooth and transparent while prioritising the interests of citizens,” GDA vice-chairperson Atul Vats said in a statement.