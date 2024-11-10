Ghaziabad: Driver burnt alive after high tension wire falls on truck

Ghaziabad: A 28-year-old driver was burnt alive after a high-tension electricity wire fell on his truck in Loni while he was fast asleep inside it early Friday, officers said on Saturday, adding that the blaze engulfed the vehicle and he got trapped in it. The incident occurred around 3am on Friday and b the time the driver woke up and started making efforts to move out, the fire had engulfed the truck. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Bhiwani, Haryana, saying that he had carried goods from Haryana to a factory in Loni’s Roop Nagar industrial area late Thursday night. Since the factory had closed by then, he parked the truck near the factory and slept in the truck’s cabin.

“The incident occurred around 3am on Friday. By the time the driver woke up and started making efforts to move out, the fire had engulfed the truck. He could not move out as a result of heavy fire and died inside,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Loni.

The fire was spotted by policemen of a nearby police post and the fire department was alerted, the officer said.

“By the time the fire department started dousing the fire, the victim had succumbed. He got trapped in the cabin and died. The power was also snapped in the area after the fire incident. We have not received any complaint from his family or the employer so far,” the ACP added.

Police said that they contacted the truck owner with the help of the vehicle’s registration number.