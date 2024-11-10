Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad: Driver burnt alive after high tension wire falls on truck

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 10, 2024 05:56 AM IST

The driver had brought goods from Haryana to a factory in Loni’s Roop Nagar industrial area late Thursday night, since the factory was shut by then, he parked the truck and slept in it

Ghaziabad: A 28-year-old driver was burnt alive after a high-tension electricity wire fell on his truck in Loni while he was fast asleep inside it early Friday, officers said on Saturday, adding that the blaze engulfed the vehicle and he got trapped in it.

The incident occurred around 3am on Friday and b the time the driver woke up and started making efforts to move out, the fire had engulfed the truck. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The incident occurred around 3am on Friday and b the time the driver woke up and started making efforts to move out, the fire had engulfed the truck. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Bhiwani, Haryana, saying that he had carried goods from Haryana to a factory in Loni’s Roop Nagar industrial area late Thursday night. Since the factory had closed by then, he parked the truck near the factory and slept in the truck’s cabin.

“The incident occurred around 3am on Friday. By the time the driver woke up and started making efforts to move out, the fire had engulfed the truck. He could not move out as a result of heavy fire and died inside,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Loni.

The fire was spotted by policemen of a nearby police post and the fire department was alerted, the officer said.

“By the time the fire department started dousing the fire, the victim had succumbed. He got trapped in the cabin and died. The power was also snapped in the area after the fire incident. We have not received any complaint from his family or the employer so far,” the ACP added.

Police said that they contacted the truck owner with the help of the vehicle’s registration number.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //