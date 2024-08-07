Ghaziabad: Driver killed as truck collides with milk tanker on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

The 45-year-old driver of a crane mounted truck was killed and his helper critically injured after their vehicle collided with a milk tanker on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway early Tuesday morning in Ghaziabad, senior police officers said. Police said the incident happened around 3.30am opposite the ABES Engineering Colleges near Crossings Republik. The milk tanker was ahead of the crane mounted truck and both were headed towards Ghaziabad from Delhi on the expressway lanes. (HT Photo)

Ghaziabad traffic police said the incident happened around 3.30am opposite the ABES Engineering Colleges near Crossings Republik. The milk tanker was ahead of the crane mounted truck and both were headed towards Ghaziabad from Delhi on the expressway lanes.

“The milk tanker was speeding ahead of the truck. Just as they reached near ABES college, the milk tanker suffered a tyre puncture and its driver lost control of the vehicle. The crane mounted truck, which was right behind, crashed into the milk tanker. The driver of the crane mounted truck suffered severe injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital,” said Piyush Kumar Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

The deceased truck driver was identified as Prem Sagar, 45, aBiharipura, Ghaziabad. The injured helper was identified as Deenu (single name), 30, a resident of Hapur. Police said he is under treatment at a Ghaziabad hospital and his condition remains critical.

Police said the driver of the milk tanker was not hurt in the accident.

“Our teams used a mobile crane to tow away the two damaged vehicles to the outer lane of National Highway-9 (of which expressway is a part) to ensure that the expressway lanes remained open and congestion-free,” Singh said.

Later, as news of the accident spread, people from nearby localities arrived in droves to flee with buckets/bottles of milk from the damaged tanker. On Tuesday evening, a video of people flocking to the milk tanker and filling up buckets, bottles and cans with milk was widely shared on social media.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

But traffic police said the alleged pilferage was a civil issue and will be looked into by the Vijay Nagar police station.

Ritesh Tripathi, assistant police commissioner, Vijay Nagar, said, “The police have taken cognisance of the video and we are looking into it.”

Brijesh Singh, SHO of Vijay Nagar police station, said, “The truck driver died in the accident. We are yet to receive any complaint so far and so no case has been registered as yet. As far as we know, the milk stored in the tanker was taken away by workers of the company. However, we will look into allegations of pilferage.”

