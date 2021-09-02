Ghaziabad electrocution: CCTV footage shows 5 died in span of 75 seconds

The street number 3 at Ghaziabad’s Rakesh Marg area was abuzz with activity on Thursday as residents and even families of the victims were able to get hold of the CCTV footage, which shows the five people, who were electrocuted on Wednesday, falling into the waterlogged lane in front of the shop one after another within 75 seconds.

The CCTV footage, which was accessed by HT, shows the entire incident spanning from 9.49am to 9.50am and 15 seconds more on Wednesday.

“The footage is now available with everyone and even our families. Seeing our loved ones die one by one is painful. The footage shows Simran Kumari (11), who is one of my distant relatives, holding my four-year-old niece Surbhi in her arms and going to a shop. It was raining then... As Simran reached the shop, the two can be seen falling to the ground...,” said Surbhi’s uncle Vipin Rawat.

Eventually, the footage shows Laxmi Narayan (24) running out of his house to save the girls but he too fell the moment he touched the girls.

“In between, one of the girls, Khushi Kumari aged 10, was also electrocuted. Though she is directly not visible in the CCTV footage, she was probably at the shop. After Laxmi Narayan fell, his neighbour Deepak Kumar rushed to the shop and started fighting with the shopkeeper. As the commotion increased, my aunt Jaanki rushed to the shop and fell down after she was electrocuted,” said Rawat adding that Jaanki had no children of her own and was raising Surbhi like her own daughter.

“Surbhi is one of my aunt’s relative’s child. My aunt loved Surbhi so much that she ran to save her but in the process, lost her own life,” said Rawat.

Simran’s mother Krishna Devi was in tears when she came to know about the footage. “I cannot say much as I have lost my eldest daughter to something, which could have been easily avoided. Initially, those who went to save the girls did not anticipate that electric current was flowing through...they probably thought the kids lost balance and slipped on the flooded lane,” she said.

Ghaziabad MP General (retired) V K Singh, along with officials from the district administration, visited the locality on Thursday morning and handed over cheques of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the victims.

“I requested the officials not to offer compensation but provide some employment and education opportunities to the families of the victims. My son died while trying to save the girls, now his two minor children and wife face a bleak future,” said Laxmi’s father Badri Narayan. Laxmi became a father to a son a month ago and also has a one-and-a-half year old daughter.

Residents said the cremation of the victims was completed late Wednesday night. “Families collected the ashes from the cremation ground, which will now be taken to the native places of the victims,” said Badri.

Officials from the district administration said a committee has been instituted to probe the case. Members of the committee inspected the incident spot on Thursday and also spoke to locals. The inquiry report is likely to be submitted within a day or two, said officials.

“Proper action will be taken against erring persons and an FIR will also be registered. The cheques bearing a compensation of ₹2 lakh were handed over to the victims’ families. We are also trying to aid them with benefits under government schemes,” said Shailendra Kumar Singh, additional district magistrate (city) who is heading the inquiry.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took cognisance of the incident and directed that an inquiry be done and also announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for each of the victims’ families.