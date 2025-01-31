Ghaziabad: Father-son duo held for assaulting CBI constable

A father-son duo was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting and dragging on the road a constable from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in full public view on Thursday, when he visited as he visited their home in Jawahar Nagar, Loni, to hand over court summons. Officials said the summons were related to a case of cheating, and impersonation under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Information and Technology Act. (Representational image)

The constable was held by his collar and dragged for about 300 metres before reaching a local police post, officers said.

Police identified the suspects as Laxman Prasad, 67, and his son Deepak Kumar, 35.

Veeri Singh, the aggrieved constable, in the FIR said that he reached their house around 4.30pm and called them and gave them details of the summons over phone.

“Upon this, Kumar dared me to ring the doorbell. When I did and gave my introduction, they attacked me and tried to snatch my ID card and the summons. When I tried to dial he police emergency number, they snatched my phone. Later, they held me by my collar and dragged me to the nearest police post. There, they attempted to punch me in front of police,” Singh said in the FIR.

Officials said the summons were related to a case of cheating, and impersonation under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Information and Technology Act.

“The two not only attacked the CBI constable but continued to do so when he showed them his ID card. They dragged him to the nearest police post. There too, they tried to attack him in front of the police. The two were not ready to receive summons and were trying to avoid it,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Ankur Vihar circle.

Police said they have booked the duo under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 309(4) (causing hurt during robbery or robbery attempt), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 121(1) (causing hurt to a public servant), 132 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty), and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) at Loni Border police station.