Ghaziabad: Man from Auraiya held for harassing women online, issuing them rape threats

The cybercrime cell has arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly harassing women online after making their fake profiles on social media and calling them calls using SIM cards procured on fake IDs. The suspect would search and single out profiles of women and then he would create fake IDs using their photographs obtained from original IDs. Then, he would post these pictures with pictures of men, and would make reels after putting obscene songs in the background, said police (AP/Representational image)

The police said the man, identified as Sheelu Nishad, resident of Auraiya district, has five such cases registered against him in cities of Lucknow, Ghaziabad and New Delhi.

Police said Nishad was arrested by the cybercrime cell from near Sahibabad railway station on Wednesday night.

“The suspect would search and single out profiles of women and then he would create fake IDs using their photographs obtained from original IDs. Then, he would post these pictures with pictures of men, and would make reels after putting obscene songs in the background. He also obtained phone numbers of women and would harass them on call,” said Sacchidanand, additional deputy commissioner of police (crime).

Police said such calls were also made to a woman residing under the jurisdiction of Link Road police station and she reported the matter to them. Police said the suspect worked as a security guard for 15 days at a bungalow owned by the woman in Ghaziabad in order to get more details about her.

“He would also procure mobile numbers from social media accounts of women and would harass them by making frequent calls. He also made rape threats to some of them. When we interrogated him, he said that in the past, he had a breakup with a woman and that troubled him a lot. Thereafter, he started harassing women. He said he procured several SIM cards on fake IDs from near Red Fort in Delhi and used these SIMs to call random women,” the ADCP added.

Police said he also allegedly harassed two women lawyers from Lucknow and two cases were registered in this connection at police stations of Ghazipur and Bijnor in Lucknow besides two other cases in Delhi. One of women in Lucknow was also provided police security after he allegedly issued her threats.

The officials further added that the suspect also told them during interrogation that he allegedly made a number of calls to Agra police from 2.30am to 5am on October 4 about the discovery of a dead body, and the information was found to be incorrect.