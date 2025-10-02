Ghaziabad: New circle rates draw about 50 objections

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration (GDA) has received about 50 public objections to the proposed circle rates announced on September 14, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the new rates for 2025-26 are set to be finalised in the next week. Officials said that their intent is to bring the circle rates of properties at par with the prevailing market rates. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

The administration had invited public objections till September 30 after announcing a proposed hike in circle rates (minimum values, set by the government for specific area that a property’s transaction can legally take place at).

As part of the process, a survey of existing circle rates and market rates was assessed by eight sub-registrars, and an average hike of 15-20% was announced in rates of residential properties, a 20% hike in commercial properties, and a 10-15% hike in the case of agricultural land.

“Till the end of the public objection stage on September 30, we received about 50 different objections where the public have demanded a reduction in rates while others have demanded a further hike. In areas like Modinagar and behind the Wave City, people have asked us to reduce the rates, while in city areas, they have asked for a hike in rates,” said assistant inspector general (AIG – stamps) Pushpendra Kumar.

“We have also received objections from farmers of villages whose land will be acquired by the Ghaziabad Development Authority for their proposed Harnandipuram Township. These farmers have demanded that circle rates of their villages be hiked. Overall, the 50 objections will be disposed of in a couple of days, and the circle rates for FY 2025-26 will be finalised in another 2-3 days thereafter,” Kumar added.

GDA’s Harnandipuram township is proposed over an area of 521 hectares on land of eight villages of Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhaneda Khurd, Nagla Firoz Mohanpur, Bhovapur, Shahpur Nij Morta, and Morta.

The rates for direct purchase were finalised on the basis of the September, 2024 circle rates of eight villages. Later, on August 8, the GDA had also requested the registration department not to hike the rates of agricultural land in villages.

Seeing a dull response from farmers in selling away their land on the direct purchase method, the authority in its board meeting on September 2 cleared a proposal, allowing GDA to go in for the land acquisition process to acquire land for the township.