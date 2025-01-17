Ghaziabad: Opening of city’s first advanced driving training centre hits a hurdle

The opening of Ghaziabad’s first advanced driving training centre (ADTC) has run into rough weather as the state officials have cancelled a previous order that mandated the setting up of such centres, officials of the regional transport department said on Thursday. Until further notice, all driving tests will be conducted in the existing manner at the regional transport office. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The officials of the transport department had told HT on January 9 that the new centre near Raj Nagar Extension would commence operations on January 16 and was tasked to conduct driving tests for the purpose of obtaining driving licence.

“The opening of the centre will not happen for now, as the previous order by the transport commissioner, which mandated the opening of the centre, is now cancelled by the principal secretary (transport) due to some legal issues. For now, the driving tests will be conducted in the usual manner at the regional transport office,” said PK Singh, regional transport officer (RTO).

The new centre is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and simulators to test the efficiency of those applying for driving licences.

The UP transport commissioner, through an order on December 31, 2024, provisionally authorised the centre for operations. In response, Neeraj Mishra, an advocate in Allahabad, on January 9 sent a letter to the principal secretary (transport), seeking cancellation of the December 31, 2024 order while stating that it allegedly flouted the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and no fee was determined.

In response, principal secretary (transport), Lakku Venkateshwarlu, in his order of January 11, cancelled the December 31, 2024 order issued by the transport commissioner while highlighting several issues.

It said the letter dated December 31, 2024, has no mention of accreditation certificate issued by the state transport authority;

It also mentions that the state government has powers to authorise the licensing authority, or any other person, for carrying out the tests of driving skills. Still, a committee at the transport headquarters gave an opinion in favour of the accredited driver training centre (ADTC) for testing the driving skills, and this is against the 1989 Rules.

Besides, he also called for the official records/report related to the matter and also directed a proposal for action against all concerned, without actually specifying whether that would be the officials or the ADTC.

HT has a copy of the letters.

“The new centre is stuck due to legal issues and will open up in the future once the SOP for operations gets approved. The SOP is ready but needs approval. The order by the principal secretary has been received only for the centre in Ghaziabad The issues may have an impact on other such centres in the state. However, the present order was received only with respect to the centre at Ghaziabad,” the RTO said.