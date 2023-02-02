Ghaziabad police files chargesheet in rape, extortion case in seven days

The Ghaziabad police have filed a chargesheet against four people accused of raping a minor girl and filming the act in December last year, officials said on Wednesday.

One of the accused on December 24 last year raped the 17-year-old girl in a field under Niwari police station limits while the others filmed the act, and later demanded extortion. An FIR was lodged in this connection against the four accused on January 24, while the chargesheet was submitted before the court on January 31.

The prime suspect, Mohammad Kaleem, 22, was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Pocso Act, while the three others Aashiq, 23, Anas, 21 and Subrati, 22, were booked under IPC sections 384 (extortion) and 503 (criminal intimidation), officers said.

“The three suspects and the man who raped the girl have been arrested. We have expedited filing of the chargesheet. The prime suspect has been charged with rape while three other suspects were chargesheeted for demanding extortion. Provisions of the Pocso were also levied,” said Ravi Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

“We also have enough evidences against the three other suspects as we recovered the video clip of the incident from their mobile. The forensic reports will also be produced before the court. The early submission will help expediting the trial and justice to the victim,” the DCP added.