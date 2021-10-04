Ghaziabad: Security scaled up at UP Gate site after violence breaks out in Lakhimpur Kheri

Senior police and administrative officials rushed to the farmers’ protest site at UP Gate on Sunday evening after at least eight people, including four farmers, died in violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri--over 400km from UP Gate -- following an agitation that was launched to block Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur village, said a senior police officer from the police headquarters in Lucknow.

The UP Gate protest site is crucial for farmers protesting against the three farm laws. Many of the farmers protesting here are from Kheri and adjoining districts in UP and Uttarakhand. Hundreds of farmers from UP and Uttarakhand have stayed in camps at the UP Gate protest site since November last year to press their demand for a new law on the minimum support price and a rollback of the three new farm laws.

According to farmers protesting at the UP Gate, many farmers were standing with black flags in Lakhimpur Kheri when Maurya came to visit Banbirpur village. Soon, violence broke out with protestors at the UP Gate alleging that the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri were attacked when they were returning home after protesting against the deputy CM.

Following the incident, several farmers’ leaders, including national spokesperson for Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait, rushed to Kheri as the Ghaziabad police deployed more police personnel at UP Gate to ensure the situation is under control here.

“People were attacked using vehicles, and firing was also done... As per the latest reports that we have, several people have died in the incident,” said Tikait in a video recorded message.

Many other leaders also condemned the incident and rushed to Kheri to throw weight behind the farmers.

“Such incidents cannot be tolerated and the future course of action will be decided by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, likely on Monday. We are rushing to Kheri to stand with people who have suffered during the incident. We will urge them to observe utmost restraint and carry on their fight in accordance with the law. We demand that an FIR be immediately registered and the suspects arrested,” said Jagtar Singh Bajwa, a farmer leader and spokesperson of Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

Surendra Singh, divisional commissioner (Meerut) and Praveen Kumar, inspector general (Meerut range), were among the officials who rushed to the UP Gate on Sunday evening, besides the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police of the Ghaziabad district.

“We visited the UP Gate to ensure the situation here is under control and the law and order is not affected due to the events at Lakhimpur Kheri. The government will do the needful with regard to the incident. Officials will be monitoring the situation at the UP Gate,” said Surendra Singh.

The Ghaziabad police also scaled up police presence at the UP Gate and are in talks with the farmers.

“We held discussions with the farmers at UP Gate after the incident at Kheri. They have assured us that they will remain peaceful. Police personnel will remain in the area as usual,” said Gyanendra Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

(With inputs from HTC, Lucknow)