Ghaziabad sees 129 ‘moderately clean’ air days this year till August: UPPCB

For the first eight months of this year, Ghaziabad city saw a slight improvement in air quality index (AQI) readings and pollution levels have remained almost the same as that seen during the same period in 2023, said the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB). However, broken and dusty roads, such as Morta Road (above) in Ghaziabad, continue to pose a challenge in the fight against pollution. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The figures with the UPPCB show that the city witnessed 129 “moderate” AQI days between January and August as compared to 124 “moderate” days during the same period in 2023.

The number of “good” AQI days during the period remained 12 as compared to five “good” AQI days in 2023. The number of “satisfactory” days, however, remained fewer at 43 this year as compared to 54 during the same period in 2023.

According to the AQI scale, readings between 0 and 50 are considered “good”, 51 and 100 are “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 are “moderate”, 201 and 300 are “poor”, 301 and 400 are “very poor”, and 401 and 500 are “severe”.

“The pollution levels have fared better during the period before the implementation of the graded response action plan (Grap) this year. This was mostly due to meteorological factors and also regular ground-level exercises such as water sprinkling, mechanised road sweeping and effective curb on garbage burning etc. We will implement Grap with the onset of season and better air conditions are exprected to prevail,” said Vikas Mishra, regional officer, UPPCB.

The number of “good,” “satisfactory” and “moderate” AQI days, indicating lesser pollution, overall stood at 183 in 2023 while this year it was 184 during the same period.

Likewise, the number of “poor,” “very poor” and “severe” days, indicating higher pollution levels, were overall 59 in 2023 and 60 in 2024, said UPPCB.

Recently, the Ghaziabad city was ranked 22 in a list of 47 cities, having population over 10 lakh, in the 2024 ”Swachh Vayu Survekshan (Clean Air Survey)” initiative by the Union environment ministry.

The city was placed 12th in the 2023 edition of the Clean Air Survey. The initiative ranks cities on the basis of implementation of activities approved under the city action plan and on the basis of air quality.

“The rainfall activity since July has subdued the PM10 and PM2.5 levels, resulting in more number of good air days. Pollution abatement measures by agencies are insufficient and it seems that there is hardly any intent to combat pollution. The measures are taken up only to fulfil norms,” said environment lawyer, Akash Vashishtha.

In a recent development, the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revised the Grap norms this year. The Grap aims to implement a set of wide-ranging emergency measures enforced over a short period of time to mitigate rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR.