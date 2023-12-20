Ghaziabad: Six-year-old dies after newly-constructed gate in park falls on him, contractor booked

A six-year-old boy was killed on Monday evening after a newly built heavy iron gate fell on him when he was playing in a park in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday. HT Image

The Ghaziabad police have registered a first information report against a contractor of the Muradnagar Nagar Palika following the incident, while civic body officials are investigating the role of a junior engineer who was supposed to inspect the newly constructed gate.

The incident occurred at 6pm when several children were playing in Ekta Park near a newly constructed gate that had iron doors welded to it. Somehow, the iron door of the gate fell on Mohammad Subhaan, a student of class 1, according to police officers.

Subhaan suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to a hospital in Ghaziabad, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“We have registered a first information report under Indian Penal Code Section 304a (causing death by negligence) against the contractor, Manoj Sharma, who built the gate at least a week ago,” said Naresh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (Muradnagar).

The deceased boy lived with his family in the nearby Kacchi Sarai Colony.

“The district officials formed a committee to inquire into the incident. The gate was built ten days ago. The iron door welded to an iron grille broke down, and the gate fell on the boy. The incident is unfortunate. It was come to light that the welding of the doors was weak. The role of a junior engineer is also under scanner as he was tasked with inspecting the new construction,” said Chandresh Kumar, executive officer of the Muradnagar Nagar Palika.

Additional district magistrate Ranvijay Singh, who heads the inquiry committee, did not respond to requests for comment.

In a previous incident connected to the same Nagar Palika, a roof collapsed at the Ukhlarsi cremation ground on January 3, 2021, leaving 24 people dead and a dozen injured. An initial report blamed the roof collapse on sub-standard construction material.