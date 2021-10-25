Ghaziabad traders in fix over cracker licence delay

With less than 10 days left for Diwali, the traders dealing in green crackers in Ghaziabad are in a fix over the delay in getting licences for selling such firecrackers. The district administration officials said that they are waiting for directions from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Members of the retail cracker association, Ghaziabad, said that the traders have made a huge investment in green crackers this year.

“We are pursuing the district administration for issuance of trading licenses. But the officials have not replied to us so far. There are hardly 10 days left for Diwali, and if there is further delay, our business will suffer. This is because it takes another three-four days to get required no-objection certificates from different departments,” said Ashutosh Gupta, president of the association.

The officials of the Ghaziabad administration said they are not accepting any application for now. “We are waiting for the directions of the state government and will act accordingly. For now, no licence is given for the sale of crackers,” said Vipin Kumar, additional district magistrate (city).

Meanwhile, manufacturers from Farrukhnagar/Asalatpur near Loni said that most of them have suffered severe losses in the past two years.

“Many traders and manufacturers had to shut shops due to ban on crackers by the Supreme Court in 2018. Despite facing odds, they are still waiting for trading licences this year. I had shut my manufacturing unit and opened up a shop in Delhi to earn livelihood. Since it is my family business, I am waiting if the district administration starts issuing licences for sale of green crackers,” said Asif Ali, a manufacturer from Farrukhnagar.

In Noida, the administration officials said that any issuance of licence will be taken up by the police department after the commissionerate system was put in place.

When asked, Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional DCP, Noida, said, “There has been no discussion on the matter of issuance of licences to firecracker vendors as yet.”

While taking note of high levels of air pollution, The Supreme Court, in 2018, had encouraged the community bursting of crackers within fixed timings on Diwali and festival days. It also held that only green crackers and improved crackers with reduced emissions will be allowed to be manufactured and sold.

Recently, the sub-committee constituted by the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR directed the agencies concerned to strictly enforce the orders of the Supreme Court regarding firecrackers.