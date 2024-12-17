Ghaziabad: Work to install 20 EV charging stations to begin in January

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation is going to start work on 20 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations from January 2025 onwards, and the tendering process has already been completed, the civic body officials said on Monday. A firm has also been selected and work on setting up 20 charging stations will get underway in a month, said Vikramaditya Malik, municipal commissioner, Ghaziabad municipal corporation. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos (File))

Four EV charging stations are proposed in each of the total five zones under the corporation. The move is set to benefit thousands of EV users in the city and also those arriving in the city from other places, they said.

According to the transport department, Ghaziabad city has 813,546 registered vehicles and of these 38,566 are EVs. The share of EVs is about 4.7%.

“Ghaziabad is moving ahead at a fast pace for setting up EV charging stations, having already completed the tendering process for the same. A firm has also been selected and work on setting up 20 charging stations will get underway in a month,” said Vikramaditya Malik, municipal commissioner.

The charging stations will come up near Kanawani culvert, Indirapuram and nearby Saur Urja Marg, Govindpuram, Meerut Road, Raj Nagar Extension, Nandgram main road, Crossings Republik, Hindon airbase-Mohan Nagar T-point, Arthala Metro station, Rajendra Nagar, Patel Nagar and new bus adda, among others.

“Providing infrastructure for EVs will help vehicle owners in the city as well as those coming from other NCR cities. EVs will also help in reducing vehicular emission,” Malik added.

In May, the NCR transport corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the Regional Rapid Transit System project, provided a fully-functional EV charging station at Sahibabad RRTS station.

“The charging stations will come up soon at other stations and these will be provided at all the stations,” said an NCRTC spokesperson.

At present, all eight RRTS stations, operating Namo Bharat trains, are fully functional in Ghaziabad.