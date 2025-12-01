Ghaziabad: PhD student loses 49L to woman he met online

Ghaziabad: A 42-year-old PhD student in Ghaziabad was allegedly duped of ₹49 lakh by a woman whom he came across through a matrimonial website, Vaishali, police said on Sunday, adding that they have registered a case of cheating against the suspects at the Cybercrime Branch police station. “When he tried to withdraw his profit, the fraudsters directed him to transfer 30 per cent of his profit, after which he would be eligible to withdraw the profit. Despite multiple attempts, when he was not allowed to withdraw his money, he realised that he had fallen into a trap,” the SHO added. (Representational image)

Police said the victim is a resident of Vaishali in Indirapuram.

In his police complaint, he stated that he came in contact with a woman through a matrimonial website in September 2025. Following brief research about her, he messaged the woman on her WhatsApp on September 18.

“I received a reply from the woman on September 20 and she informed me about her family business in Punjab and their real estate business in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR),” the victim alleged in his FIR.

Police said that after a brief conversation, the woman insisted him to do forex trading to make big profit, and sent a link to download an application. “The man initially transferred ₹500. But in over the seven transactions he transferred ₹49 lakh for making a profit,” said station house officer (Cybercrime Branch) Santosh Tiwari.

Police said the incident took place between September 19 and November 2. “On his complaint, a case of cheating and cheating by personation under the BNS was registered at the Cybercrime Branch police station, and further investigation is underway,” the SHO added.