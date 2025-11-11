Ghaziabad: PWD gets in-principle approval of UP govt to widen 1.3km stretch of GT Road

Ghaziabad: The Public Works Department (PWD) has received an in-principle approval from the State government for widening a 1.3km stretch of the Grand Trunk (GT) Road, from Bhatia Morh flyover to Lal Kuan intersection on NH-9, officials said on Monday. The project, estimated to cost ₹ 480 crore, was to be taken up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). However, the project never took off. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The stretch is used everyday by lakhs of motorists headed Ghaziabad to NH–9 and further to Bulandshahr. Besides, it also connects NH-9 to several industrial areas, such as the South Side GT Road, Loha Mandi, and Kavi Nagar.

Ram Raja, executive engineer of PWD, said: “The four-lane stretch sees severe traffic snarls as trucks from industrial areas are parked on the roadsides. So, we proposed adding one lane to each side of the stretch, which has received an in-principle approval. Once the final notification is received, we will start the work. We are now preparing tender documents, and expect the project to be completed by March, 2026.”

Officials estimate the stretch caters to 125,000-150,000 vehicles daily. The proposed widening is estimated to cost about ₹11 crore.

Earlier in 2022, a 14.9km stretch of GT Road — Gyani Border to Lal Kuan — was proposed for redevelopment.

The project, estimated to cost ₹480 crore, was to be taken up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). However, the project never took off.

“Since the earlier project did not start, we have moved forward with the new road-widening work,” Raja added.

NHAI officials could not be reached for comments.

Earlier in February, Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg met Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, and proposed the construction of an elevated section from GT Road’s New Bus Adda to Lal Kuan, NH-9.

“The redevelopment of GT Road’s 14.9km stretch could not take off as NHAI did not take over the GT Road stretch. As regards the redevelopment project proposed by me, I will take up the issue again with NHAI and seek more details,” said Garg.