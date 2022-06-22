Ghaziabad’s integrated traffic system focusses on 58 intersections
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has decided to implement the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) as part of the state Smart City Mission to regulate and control traffic flow in the city.
The corporation has got a detailed project report prepared for the project--estimated to cost ₹48 crore--and is awaiting approval from the state government, after which work will resume on the project.
Municipal commissioner Mahendra Singh Tanwar said, “The DPR for the project has been completed on the directions of the state administration and once it gets the final approval, we need a month’s time to start work on the project. The DPR requires some minor amendments but is more or less finalised. The entire project will be constructed from the funds granted under the state smart city mission.”
As part of the ITMS project, the DPR has suggested inclusion of 58 major traffic intersections across the city where there is an urgent need to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The DPR proposed different systems such as traffic control system, traffic enforcement system, red-light violation detection system, no-helmet detection system and triple riding detection systems, among others, be put in place.
The list of 58 intersections include Dabur Chowk, Kaushambi (near Wave cinema), Sahibabad Mandi, Kalka Garhi Chowk, Hapur Chungi, Saur Urja Marg, Buddh Chowk (Vasundhara), near UP Gate, near Hindon air base, Kala Patthar (Indirapuram), CISF Chowk, Green Valley T-point near Vasundhara, SRS cinema junction in Indirapuram and ALT cut, among others.
On September 24, 2019, Ghaziabad was selected as one of seven cities of Uttar Pradesh eligible for an annual grant of ₹50 crore for five years under the state smart city mission.
The decision was taken by the UP cabinet. The other cities with municipal corporation selected for the project include Meerut, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Mathura-Vrindavan, Firozabad and Shahjahanpur.
Earlier in 2019, the Ghaziabad Development Authority also proposed a similar project, which included electronically-operated traffic signals, surveillance cameras to track criminals, and red-light jumping detection systems, to be centrally operated from a command and control centre. The project however was junked due to different reasons.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
-
Four Indian players to play for Leicestershire in warm-up match ahead of England
Four players from the Indian camp will be playing for Leicestershire County Cricket Club during their warm-up match ahead of India's Test match against England. The warm-up game starts on Wednesday at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire's home ground that has served as India's training base for the past week.
-
ATP finally gives in, off-court coaching to get a trial
It was by far the most dramatic sequence of events at this Australian Open, involving a bout of rage, then a sting and finally the sanction. During the second set of his semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev sat on his chair and yelled animatedly to the chair umpire while repeatedly asking—among other sentences and name-calling—this question: “Can his father talk every point?”
-
Prez polls: Naveen Patnaik urges Odisha MLAs across parties to back Murmu
Soon after BJP national president JP Nadda announced Droupadi Murmu's name on Tuesday as the NDA's pick for the forthcoming presidential elections, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated his fellow citizen. Patnaik said he was “delighted” when Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Murmu’s candidature with him.
-
Smith doubts if senior batter will fit in SA's T20 World Cup squad
Ahead of the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has said that the management group for the Proteas has some difficult decisions to handle, especially around the free agents and players who weren’t offered T20I contracts by Cricket South Africa.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics