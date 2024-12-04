Greater Noida: 123 farmers released, protest leaders reject govt’s new committee

A total of 123 farmers, who were arrested during protests in Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday, were released on Wednesday, following the intervention of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s son, Gaurav Tikait, said farmer leaders. The farmers were released after farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s son Gaurav Tikait refused to engage in any negotiations with officials, stating unequivocally that discussions would only commence once all arrested and detained farmers were released. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The arrested farmers, including leaders Sunil Fauji and Rupesh Verma, were arrested while protesting against unfulfilled promises related to compensation and land acquisition policies at the Dalit Prerna Sthal on Tuesday, after their march to the national capital on Monday was thwarted on Monday by the Delhi Police.

Anger among the farming community surged after the detentions, leading Rakesh Tikait to announce a panchayat at Zero Point on Wednesday. However, before he could reach the venue, Tikait was detained in Tappal by the police.

His son, Gaurav Tikait, successfully reached Zero Point and took charge of the movement. Addressing the gathering of farmers, Gaurav Tikait refused to engage in any negotiations with officials, stating unequivocally that discussions would only commence once all arrested and detained farmers were released.

“We made it clear that no dialogue will happen until every farmer detained/arrested by the police is released. This is not just about the land. It is about justice and respect for farmers,” said Gaurav Tikait.

Following their release, farmers said they will strategise their next course of action. They were unanimous in expressing their dissatisfaction with the five-member committee formed by the Uttar Pradesh government late Tuesday night to look into farmer demands.

Rejecting the committee outright, farmer representatives said past experiences with similar committees have taught them that it was futile to expect any tangible results from such panels.

They alleged that recommendations made by a committee set by the government this February were not made public and nor did they address farmers’ grievances.

“We are gathering with those released from jail to chart out our next step. We reject the five-member committee announced by the government. This is not the first such committee to be formed, but none of them has worked in our favour,” said Brijesh Bhati,a farmer leader.

“These are the same officials we meet regularly for our day-to-day issues. Their presence in the committee changes nothing for us. If they were capable of resolving our concerns, we wouldn’t be protesting,” said Bhati.

The released farmers have vowed not to return home until their demands are met. Jubilant celebrations followed their release, with hundreds of farmers gathering at Zero Point on Wednesday to express their solidarity. “We will only go home after our issues are resolved. Our resolve is as strong as ever,” said one of the released farmers.

“We will not go home until our issues are resolved. This is not just a protest; it is a fight for our rights and dignity,” said Sunil Fauji, farmer leader, who was recently released from Luksar jail.

“The government’s promises have always been hollow. Committees are formed, but they never deliver. That is why we are here, united, and we will not back down until our demands are met,” said local farmer Ramesh Singh.