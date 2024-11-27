Greater Noida: 3 charred to death in factory blaze

Greater Noida: Three men were charred to death after a fire broke out at a sofa factory in Greater Noida’s Beta 2 locality on Tuesday morning, said officials, adding that an initial probe indicated gas leakage in an LPG cylinder while cooking led to the blaze. During the probe, it came to the fore that a leakage occurred in a LPG cylinder while they were cooking and fire erupted in the factory, said Pradeep Kuma Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Gulfam (single name), 23, a native of Raya in Mathura; Mazhar Alam, 29, of Katihar in Bihar; and Dilshad, 24, of Araria in Bihar, adding that all of them were sofa makers and resided in a tin-covered room inside the factory.

“A local resident alerted the fire control room on Tuesday 8.10am, about the fire that broke out at a factory located in Site 4 in Beta 2. Five fire engines from surrounding fire stations that were rushed to the spot managed to control the fire by 11am,” said Jitendra Kumar, fire officer, Ecotech 1.

“After extinguishing the fire, as firefighters along with the police searched the gutted factory, they found skeletal remains of three people in a room,” the officer added.

“Their small tin-shed room is located on the backside of a two-storeyed building, on the ground floor. It is suspected that they fell unconscious following a thick smoke in the factory, and were charred to death,” said Pawan Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida, adding the blaze erupted on the exit point of the factory.

Officials suspect that probably the men got trapped. “The remains were sent for post-mortem examination, and their family members who were in Bihar and Mathura were informed about the incident,” said an officer, part of the investigation.

“We were informed that they were working in the factory for two years. The factory owner rented out a small part of his factory to a man, Taqi Hasnain, who runs his sofa and recliner-making business. The three worked for him,” officers said.

Pradeep Kumar Chaubey chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “During the probe, it came to the fore that a leakage occurred in a LPG cylinder while they were cooking and fire erupted in the factory.”

Naseeruddin, a relative of deceased Gulfam and resident of Bulandshahr, said that he learnt about the incident around 8am from one of his relatives living near the factory. He rushed to the spot in Greater Noida after learning three people were trapped. He also informed Gulfam’s family in Mathura. “Gulfam is survived by his wife and two kids, aged around two-three years.

Police have registered a case under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against employer Taqi Hasnain, said Vidhyut Goyal, station house officer, Beta 2, adding a probe is on to find if Hasnain had license to operate the factory which was equipped with a firefighting system.

Fire at apartment in Bisrakh

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a fire broke out in the parking area of a five-storeyed building in Bisrakh area of Greater Noida on Tuesday around 1am.

“Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was controlled within an hour. However, two cars, two motorcycles, and a scooter parked in the basement were gutted in a fire. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit. No injuries to anyone were reported,” said Ajay Kumar, fire officer, Ecotech 3.

