Greater Noida authority floats 121 crore tender for waste management in city

The Greater Noida authority has decided to spend ₹121 crore on a project, for initiating a system for door-to-door waste collection across the city and transport the same at the landfill site for treatment, officials said on Monday.

The move has been taken with an aim to collect waste from urban and rural areas for a cleaner city, they added.

At present, the Greater Noida authority depends on ragpickers for door-to-door waste collection, and dumping the same outside the respective sectors without proper segregation, said the officials.

The authority on Monday floated the key tender, inviting companies for solid waste management across the city, who will take up the job and develop an integrated mechanism for waste handling according to the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016. Interested companies can apply for the same through portal greaternoidaauthority.in by November 22 this year.

“Once the companies submit their proposals, we will finalise the agency, following the laid down rules,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The authority will hire the agency for 10 years and develop a system under which the waste will be collected from door-to-door, and stored at a specific collection point. Then, the agency will ensure that the waste is transported from the collection point to the landfill site in Lakhnawali village in Greater Noida for treatment.

The agency will also develop an integrated control room from where they will monitor the workers and the vehicles through GPS, for better productivity, said the authority officials.

There are 124 villages and 50 residential sectors in Greater Noida which are spread across 38,000 hectares. However, the authority is yet to develop a proper system to handle around 300 metric tonnes of waste produced in the city daily. The authority hopes that once the agency will be selected, waste handling is likely to get better in Greater Noida.

The Greater Noida authority hopes to select the agency for the purpose by December-end if everything goes according to the plan, and the agency selected starts working at the ground from next year, said the officials.

Meanwhile, residents said that the authority officials have been discussing developing a systematic plan for waste collection in the city for many years, but nothing has happened yet.

“The authority has failed in developing a proper mechanism for waste collection and treatment till date. It had issued similar tenders in the past, too. We hope that they finally select an agency this time, which will start working without any further delay,” said Om Raizada, a social activist from Sector P3.