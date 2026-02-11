Greater Noida: Body found at cremation ground

Greater Noida: A 30-year-old man was found dead at a cremation ground in Sector Delta 2 on Monday , police said on Tuesday adding that prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide The family of the deceased was later handed over the body. It was cremated on Monday night, with his nephew and sister-in-law completing the last rites and related formalities, police added. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A local person called a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) and informed them about the incident around 12:15 pm. By the time, officials reached the spot, the man had died, said officials

The body was taken directly to mortuary for post mortem examination

The man was identified as an auto driver who resided in Sakipur village in Greater Noida’s Surajpur, said officials, adding that an initial inspection found a deep cut mark on the man’s neck and his hands had blood stains.

“There is a temple-like structure at the cremation ground, with a platform where the incident took place,” assistant commissioner of police (Central Noida) Rajeev Kumar Gupta told HT

The family of the deceased revealed that the man had been under stress due to family issues and was addicted to intoxicants, said officials. “His wife had left him around 10 years ago. He had been living separately and managing on his own,” said ACP Gupta.

A forensic team also inspected the spot and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Police said since neither any suspicion was raised by family members of the deceased nor any foul play was found, therefore, no case was registered in the incident.

