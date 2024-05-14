Greater Noida: Contractors fined for shoddy sanitation work

The Greater Noida authority has started imposing a penalty against contractors who allegedly carried out shoddy sanitation work in sectors and villages of Greater Noida, officials of the authority said on Monday. On Friday, the authority team had imposed a fine of ₹ 25,000 each against two contractors who were found violating rule, and not cleaning the garbage from sectors 36, 37 and other areas. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo (reprensentational image))

The penalty was imposed after an authority team inspected sites where such work was carried out found that some contractors were doing a shoddy job.

Inspections were carried out by Greater Noida authority officer on special duty Santosh Kumar and project engineer Chetram Singh in Tugalpur village near Pari Chowk. They conducted an inspection in the market areas of Tugalpur village and found that the cleaning work was not being done properly and the garbage was found lying unattended.

The authority team imposed a fine of ₹50,000 against the contractor who is assigned the sanitation work in this area.

The Greater Noida chief executive officer Ravikumar NG has directed the health department to take measures to keep city clean. It has formed a committee under OSD Santosh Kumar and project engineer Chetram Singh to conduct site inspections and streamline the sanitation work.

“We have directed the contractors that they will have to do their job properly or face strict action. Our site inspection drive will continue in villages and also sectors,” said Santosh Kumar.

On Friday, the authority team had imposed a fine of ₹25,000 each against two contractors who were found violating rule, and not cleaning the garbage from sectors 36, 37, Pi, Swarn Nagri, Echhar village and other adjoining areas.