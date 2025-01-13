Greater Noida: Fire breaks out at chemical factory; no casualty

Greater Noida: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory spread over 7,000 square metres in Badalpur area of Greater Noida, early Sunday, said fire officials, adding that it took 32 fire tenders from Gautam Budh Nagar, NTPC, Delhi, Hapur, and Ghaziabad fire services 10 hours to extinguish the blaze suspected to have sparked due to a short circuit. However, there was no casualty. A probe revealed that as the fire broke out, the workers tried to extinguish the fire using the factory’s firefighting system. But when it engulfed, they called emergency services. (HT Photo)

The factory is involved in exporting and importing a diverse range of chemicals and essential oils. “Two-thirds of the factory was saved. During the fire operation, the fire officials also rescued 25 cattle from the factory premises using JCB and Hydra,” said fire officials.

According to Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, on Sunday, around 3.35 am, a worker alerted the fire department about the fire at the chemical factory on Dujana Road in Badalpur, and four fire tenders from surrounding fire stations were rushed to the spot.

“When fire officials were trying to control the fire, it engulfed (the factory) swiftly, and chemical containers started blasting. We immediately called 17 fire tenders from all fire stations of the district. But when we observed that it was hard to control the fire using 21 fire tenders, we sought the help from NTPC, Delhi, Hapur, and Ghaziabad fire services,” Chaubey said.

The fire was controlled around 11am and fully doused at 1pm. “A probe revealed that as the fire broke out, the workers tried to extinguish the fire using the factory’s firefighting system. But when it engulfed, they called emergency services and left the premises,” he added.