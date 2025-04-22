Menu Explore
Greater Noida gears up for Bharat Education Expo 2025

ByMaria Khan
Apr 22, 2025 08:28 AM IST

The 2025 edition is likely to witness participation from over 100 exhibitors representing various segments of the education sector

Greater Noida: The second edition of Bharat Education Expo 2025 is all set to be organised from April 24 to 26 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, officials said on Monday.

Additionally, the Bharat Education Expo 2025 will host a wide array of engaging activities and competitions such as Creathon (Ideathon, Hackathon, Startathon, Codethon), Robo Race, Robo Soccer, Drone Shows, and IT demonstrations) (Sunil Ghosh/HT file)
Additionally, the Bharat Education Expo 2025 will host a wide array of engaging activities and competitions such as Creathon (Ideathon, Hackathon, Startathon, Codethon), Robo Race, Robo Soccer, Drone Shows, and IT demonstrations)

The event is being organised by India Exposition Mart Limited with support from the Uttar Pradesh government’s higher education department and the Greater Noida authority.

“The initiative plays a crucial role in positioning the district as a prominent knowledge hub in the national capital region and to highlight the quality education being delivered through modern technologies,” said Manglesh Dubey, additional DM (administration), GB Nagar, at a press conference on Monday.

The 2025 edition is likely to witness participation from over 100 exhibitors representing various segments of the education sector. These will include universities, colleges, edtech startups, coaching institutes, study abroad consultants, and service providers in education loans and scholarships. Spread across 7,000 square meters, the event will feature cutting-edge technologies, world-class academic systems, and student-centric services, officials said.

Additionally, the expo will host a wide array of engaging activities and competitions such as Creathon (Ideathon, Hackathon, Startathon, Codethon), Robo Race, Robo Soccer, Drone Shows, and IT demonstrations. Interactive workshops on robotics and nature, singing competitions for students, quizzes on science, technology and business, and a special counselling zone for higher education and careers will also be part of the programme.

News / Cities / Noida / Greater Noida gears up for Bharat Education Expo 2025
