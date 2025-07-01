Greater Noida: GIMS eyes revamp for ‘excellence’ tag
The developments come amid growing state-level focus on upgrading medical infrastructure and streamlining institutional staffing across Uttar Pradesh
GREATER NOIDA: Officials at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, said they are working to upgrade the institution into a “Centre of Excellence” in health care and medical education.
During a review meeting attended by secretary (medical education department, UP) Aparna U on Saturday (June 28), the institute laid out its key priorities, including boosting super-speciality services, addressing infrastructural limitations, and resolving long-standing staffing gaps. The report was presented before senior government officials.
At the meeting, GIMS director Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta, underlined different issues including underutilisation of the BSL-3 lab (a facility designed to handle microbes that can cause serious or potentially lethal diseases through inhalation or aerosol transmission), and need for permanent non-teaching staff, and seepage in basement 2 of the hospital building, officials said.
Stating that the GIMS requires structural reforms, the director said: “We are committed to transform GIMS into a Centre of Excellence by strengthening our academic foundation, enhancing infrastructure, and expanding super-speciality services. However, timely resolution of staffing and infrastructure gaps is crucial to sustain the pace of development.”
The secretary, officials said, appreciated the institute’s trajectory and suggested formulation of a policy to regularise non-teaching staff recruitment, a concern raised repeatedly across government medical institutions in the state.
