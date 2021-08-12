Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida homebuyers demand registry of flats, hit the streets in protest
Greater Noida homebuyers demand registry of flats, hit the streets in protest

Noida: The protesters claim that thousands of homeowners are forced to live "illegally" in their own homes due to the non-registry of their flats which is also causing loss of revenue to the state government.
Scores of homebuyers, including women, hit the streets in Greater Noida on Wednesday to protest against the builder of their high-rise societies and the local authority over the pending registry of their flats.

The protest was held outside the camp office of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) near Balak Inter College by residents of Supertech Group's Ecovillage I, II, and III projects in Greater Noida (West) alias Noida Extension.

"We have been running from pillar to post in order to get the registries of our homes done. Neither the builder is listening to us nor is the GNIDA helping,” Abhishek Kumar, president of Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA), told PTI.

He said thousands of homeowners are forced to live "illegally" in their own homes due to the non-registry of their flats which is also causing loss of revenue to the state government.

When contacted, the Supertech Group declined to comment on the issue, while GNIDA officials were not immediately available for response.

