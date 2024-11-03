Greater Noida: Man held for ramming car into shop, one injured

Noida: A man driving a Hyundai I-10 car late Friday night allegedly at a high speed in Greater Noida lost its control and rammed it into a utensil shop in the main market of Surajpur area, leaving one person injured and the shop significantly damaged, officers said on Saturday. Eyewitnesses alerted the Surajpur police about the incident, as bystanders rushed to help amid debris scattered all over the place of the incident. (Representational image)

Police identified the car’s driver as Abdul Jarrar, 30, a resident of Meerut. He was taken into custody, and the car was impounded, officers added on condition of anonymity.

Eyewitnesses alerted the Surajpur police about the incident, as bystanders rushed to help amid debris scattered all over the place of the incident. A video of the incident also gained a lot of traction during the day.

Preliminary reports suggest that excessive speed may have been a significant factor, officers said.

The injured person Manjith, 21, a customer, was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Officials said he is now “in stable condition”.

A case under sections 324 (4) (causing loss or damage to the amount of one lakh rupees due to mischief) 281 (rash driving), 125 (negligence endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 has been registered, said police.

“Legal action is being initiated against the driver. We are investigating the circumstances that led to this accident,” said an officer from Greater Noida Police Station in Surajpur area, urging anonymity.