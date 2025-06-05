Greater Noida man recovers from commode explosion

GREATER NOIDA: A man in Greater Noida, who suffered serious burn injuries caused by an explosion triggered by a commode of his washroom, is now recovering at home after being discharged from the hospital last week, health officials said on Wednesday. The May 3 incident had left Ashu Nagar, 20, a sector 36 resident, with 35% burns on face and the rest of the body. His family rushed him to a hospital, where a team of doctors put him under intensive care. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)

Officials said his injuries were serious but he made a steady recovery. “Such incidents are extremely rare and may have been caused by trapped gases... To the best of our knowledge, this is the first case of its kind we have encountered,” said a doctor at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

The burns were severe and required constant monitoring by a team of specialists. The patient remained under the care of doctors across disciplines, supported by emergency services and nursing staff, said GIMS officials

Nagar’s father, Sunil Pradhan said: “We were extremely scared and confused during that difficult time. Initially, we were hesitant about taking him to a government hospital. However, considering advice from closed ones, we admitted my son to GIMS.”

“Doctors have advised us to keep him in isolation for at least three months to protect him from any infection,” he added.

Notably, the family clarified that the boy was not using any electronic gadget or inflammable object during the incident.

