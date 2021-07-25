Greater Noida: Residents complain of contaminated drinking water

Residents of Ace Aspire, a housing society in Greater Noida West, have complained of contaminated drinking water supplied by the Greater Noida authority. They also said that several children have suffered diarrhoea in the society in the past three days.

Around 800 families are living in the society that uses water supplied by the authority.

“At least 30 children are suffering from diarrhoea. We suspect that it is happening due to contaminated water. We have asked the authority to address the issue as soon as possible,” Varun Sharma, a resident of the society, said on Sunday.

The Greater Noida authority still uses groundwater for supplying water to the different societies.

“The authority had assured the Ganga water supply in 2018, but it is still supplying the groundwater that is salty and not fit for drinking. We hope that the authority will soon address this issue and start supplying Ganga water to us,” said Gurudas, president of apartment owners association of Ace Aspire.

“We have informed all residents about water contamination. We are trying to address the issue with the help of the authority,” said Gurudas, who uses single name.

Officials of the Greater Noida authority said that they have conducted an inspection and taken samples of water from the society.

“The water sample does not seem to have any pollutant in it. We have sent the sample for testing to a lab. Once the report comes in, we will take appropriate action. However, we supply clean drinking water to all societies,” said AK Arora, general manager of the authority.

Meanwhile, a team from the Gautam Budh Nagar health department organised a camp at the society on Sunday.

“Residents demanded for a camp after the water contamination issue in the society. We have checked some patients and also provided them with medicines. We are yet to reach a conclusion if water caused this or not,” said Dr Sunil Dohre, additional chief medical officer of GB Nagar.