Greater Noida’s residential, industrial sectors get 32 solar powered CCTV cameras

In an attempt to increase CCTV coverage in Greater Noida, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has completed the installation of 32 solar powered CCTV cameras across its sectors, officials said on Tuesday. The cameras are solar powered and with 48-hour backup, so that even during a power cut, they will continue to work. (HT Photo)

According to NK Jain, senior manager, UPSIDA, the cameras were installed under the “safe city” project.

“Under the safe city project, work is being done to improve security in the industrial and housing sectors of UPSIDA. On Monday, the installation of CCTV cameras in all sectors of UPSIDA in Greater Noida was completed. Each sector, including Surajpur Site-C housing, Site-4, Site-5 and Kasna industrial area, has been equipped with eight CCTV cameras each at a cost of ₹37.80 lakh, which includes five years’ maintenance of cameras,” said Jain.

Keeping security in mind, the cameras have been connected to solar panels, so that they continue to function even when the power goes out, he added.

“The cameras are solar powered and with 48-hour backup, so that even during a power cut, they will continue to work. The cameras from Surajpur Site-C housing and Site-4 will be monitored at the Tilapta police post under Surajpur police station and the ones at Site-5 and Kasna industrial area will be monitored at the Kasna police station,” said Amit Kumar, manager, electrical, UPSIDA.

UPSIDA had received demands for CCTV cameras from residents and industrialists to increase security in the areas, following which the decision to install more cameras was taken.

Vishard Gautam, national secretary of Indian Industries Association (IIA), said, “Security is a major concern for industrialists in Greater Noida as there are frequent incidents of theft od expensive industrial equipment such as copper wires, pipes and so on. While all industries have their own CCTV cameras, having the cameras at the entry and exit points of the sector definitely helps.”

Shivam Kumar, a resident of Surajpur Site-C housing said, “Our sector is located on the main road, and that makes it accessible to anti-social elements and prone to crime. With CCTV cameras installed, the sector feels safer.”

Official added that soon, the number of CCTV cameras will be increased.