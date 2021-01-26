Greater Noida set to house two data centres
GREATER NOIDA: Greater Noida is all set to become home to two data centres as NTT, a Japanese firm, has bought six acres of land to set up a mega project up in Sector Techzone-IV of Greater Noida West.
The firm NTT will invest ₹1,000 crore for this data centre. It will have a 70 megawatt capacity, said officials.
Before this, another investment for a data centre project had come from YOTTA Infrastructure, a subsidiary of the Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group. In this 250 MW-capacity data centre, YOTTA will make an investment of ₹6,000 crore in Sector Knowledge Park 5. The company has 20 acres of land allotted for this project.
The Greater Noida authority hopes that these two investments will help lure other domestic and international investors for IT-enabled services in the city.
“The project coming to Greater Noida is a huge success for us as it will bring big opportunities with it. It will create jobs and help us get more investment in this industrial town,” said Deep Chandar, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.
According to the authority, the YOTTA project will have a 240 megawatt capacity facility with 25,000 racks across six towers. Officials of YOTTA Infrastructure were not available for comment.
“These data centres will be operational by 2022. Once completed, Greater Noida will emerge as a hub of data centres in the country. These centres will store data of different social networking sites,” said Chandar.
These two projects are set to create at least 1,500 jobs in Greater Noida’s IT-enabled field, said officials.
YOTTA (Hiranandani Group) had applied for the project on October 15.
“The project is a huge success for Uttar Pradesh and it will bring investment in this region,” said the developer’s promoter Niranjan Hiranandani on October 15, also the national president of national real estate development council and ASSOCHAM.
“The building will house data centres for Google, Microsoft, Facebook and other such companies. This project will fuel growth in this city,” said Chandar.
