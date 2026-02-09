Greater Noida: Shivalik Homes buyers warn of protests over delays in flat registries

GREATER NOIDA: At least 350 homebuyers of Shivalik Homes Society inUttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) Surajpur site C, Greater Noida, on Sunday said that they will intensify their agitation over delay in flat registration. Arving Kumar Singh, Cosmos manager said, “The developer is working with UPSIDA and cited technical issues in dues calculations. The outstanding amount was earlier over ₹80 lakh and discussions were happening to begin registries.” (HT Archive (Representational image))

If the realtor further delays the flat registration, the residents said they will protest against the developer, who failed to clear financial dues and allow flat registration.

“Despite moving into our homes ten years ago, we are still without occupancy certificates (OC), completion certificates (CC) and registered sale deeds. We feel trapped in a prolonged state of uncertainty. If the realtor will not address our grievances, we will intensify our agitation,” said Himanshu Shekhar Jha, a homebuyer.

The project, developed by Cosmos Infraestate Private Limited, was launched in 2010 and consists of four residential towers. Homebuyers were given fit-out possession in phases—Tower D in 2015, Tower B in 2016, and Towers A and C in 2017. However, regulatory clearances were never completed, buyers and documents confirmed

“The delay has caused serious financial and legal hardship. Without OC and CC, banks hesitate to extend loans, resale becomes difficult, and buyers face problems with civic approvals and official documentation. We have been paying EMIs, maintenance and property charges, but on paper, we don’t own our homes,” said Rohit Kumar, another buyer.

Official records show that the delay is linked to the builder’s failure to clear lease rent dues of around ₹1.8 crore payable to UPSIDA, along with non-submission of mandatory documents required for OC-CC issuance.

On December 17, 2025, the UPSIDA sealed nine unsold flats and stopped their sale and purchase to press for compliance.

Jha added that in response to his complaint lodged at government’s IGRS portal, UPSIDA confirmed that enforcement action was underway. Following a review meeting in January, the authority added the builder had assured clearance of dues and submission of OC-CC documents by March 2026.

As March 2026 approaches, hundreds of homebuyers say the promised deadline will be critical.