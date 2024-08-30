Greater Noida to host 2nd UP Int’l Trade Fair at Expo Mart

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) is all set to return to Greater Noida for its second edition, and will be orgaised at the Expo Mart between September 25 and 29, officials said on Friday. The focus sectors for this year’s event include agriculture, e-commerce, electronics, fisheries, handloom, textile, horticulture, leather industry, ODOP (one district one product), retail, sports, tourism, toy, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), and Khadi. (HT Photo)

Modelled after the famous Delhi Trade Fair, and hosted by the state government, the UPITS 2024 will feature 2,500 exhibitors from 80 countries, showcasing a wide range of products and services. It will bring together 31 units from Gautam Budh Nagar district, showcasing an array of products from textiles to handicrafts, and electric goods to auto parts, they added.

According to Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, the trade show is expected to draw 500,000 visitors.

“The state government has announced the second edition of the UPITS, building on the resounding success of the inaugural event held last year. The event provides a unique opportunity for buyers and sellers from diverse categories and regions across India and the globe to connect and explore business prospects,” the DM said in a press conference on Friday.

“To ensure smooth traffic management, shuttle services will be available from the Botanical Garden and Pari Chowk to the venue. Extensive parking arrangements will also be in place, with traffic police deployed to guide commuters,” he added.

He said comprehensive arrangements have been made for parking, including deployment of traffic police to facilitate smooth commuting and designated parking facilities at the NASA lot.

Rakesh Kumar, chairman of India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML), said this year’s event is expected to surpass the previous edition’s numbers, with 100,000 B2B (business to business) visitors and 350,000 B2C (business to consumer) visitors from 80 countries.

The focus sectors for this year’s event include agriculture, e-commerce, electronics, fisheries, handloom, textile, horticulture, leather industry, ODOP (one district one product), retail, sports, tourism, toy, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), and Khadi. Three authorities - Noida, Greater Noida, and Yeida - along with UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), will have their stalls at the event.

“The event will also feature a laser show showcasing India’s cultural heritage, including iconic temples like Kashi Vishwanath and Ram Temple of Ayodhya. Visitors can participate in a lucky draw,” said Abhijit Sarcar, CEO, Expo Mart.

Entry to the event will be free. The business delegates can visit between 11am to 3pm and the general public from 3pm to 10pm, said officials.