Greater Noida to plant over 200k saplings this monsoon

GREATER NOIDAThe district administration is planning to plant over 200,000 saplings this monsoon, as urban spaces grapple with rising pollution and shrinking green cover, officials said on Tuesday. To coordinate efforts, DGM (horticulture) Sanjay Kumar Jain and assistant director Buddh Vilas have been appointed as nodal officers for the campaign. (HT Photos)

“While the Uttar Pradesh government initially assigned the Greater Noida region a target of 125,000 saplings, we have increased that to nearly 200,000, in a move aimed at addressing climate resilience and improving urban air quality. The revised target includes not just large saplings but also native shrubs, to support biodiversity and ensure long-term survival of plantations”, said Greater Noida chief executive officer NG Ravi.

Additional chief executive officer, Shrilakshmi VS emphasised that sustainable greenery cannot thrive through government action alone, so RWAs, NGOs, village groups, and civil society organisations will be invited to adopt green belts and assist in maintenance.

Officials confirmed that two local resident bodies - Central Vihar Society and Floriculture Society- have volunteered to maintain green belts near their societies. Both have been granted permission for site visits and planning, officials said.

Another proposal, officials informed, came from the IIPPT college in Knowledge Park 3, which has committed to planting 25,000 trees on a 10-acre plot along with long-term maintenance.

“These efforts underscore the growing recognition that environmental stewardship must be a collective responsibility. Greening our city is not just the job of authorities concerned but every citizen, who should plant at least one sapling and care for it. Even growing potted plants on balconies can contribute to cleaner air,” Ravi added.

Officials said that residents have been urged to actively participate in the plantation drive, emphasising that lasting environmental change can only be achieved through collective responsibility.