Greater Noida: Vietnamese performances steal the limelight at int’l trade show

GREATER NOIDA: The cultural performances at UPITS 2024 left a lasting impression on attendees on day 2 of the trade fair on Thursday. A major highlight was the traditional Vietnamese art performances, underscoring the deepening cultural and economic bonds between Vietnam and Uttar Pradesh. A visitor checks out the handicraft items displayed at the second edition of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2024, underway at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

These performances which began on Wednesday, continued to captivate audiences, who appreciated not only the artistic displays but also the symbolic significance of the growing partnership.

“We are honored to bring our cultural heritage to such a significant event, and through this collaboration, we hope to deepen both economic and cultural relationships with India, particularly with Uttar Pradesh”, noted a representative from the Vietnamese delegation at the UPITS 2024.

Electric Vehicle (EV) pavilion was is another standout section at UPITS 2024, which is showcasing innovative solutions for sustainable mobility, highlighting UP’s growing focus on green technology and its ambition to positioning itself as a hub for EV manufacturing and adoption. Several leading companies are presenting their latest electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and commercial transport solutions.

Notable participants include Tata Motors, known for its Nexon EV, and other EV manufacturers. The event also highlighted the involvement of startups and manufacturers pushing for advanced EV charging solutions and battery technologies.

“This trade show is a game-changer for us. We are not only showcasing our latest electric vehicles but also promoting the entire ecosystem that comes with it--from battery technology to charging stations. It is an exciting time for the EV industry, and UP is quickly becoming a hub for innovation in this space”, said Gaurav Agarwal, a representative from an EV manufacturing company participating at UPITS 2024.

Besides the EV sector, many unique stalls drew attention for their diverse offerings. These include artisanal products, handloom displays, and exhibits promoting UP’s handicrafts industry. The health and wellness sector, focusing on AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy), also saw high engagement.

“The variety of stalls here is amazing. I have seen everything from state-of-the-art electric vehicles to beautiful handmade textiles. This trade fair is providing us with a unique platform to not only display our craftsmanship but also to connect with international buyers and expand our market”, said Vibhor Mathur, a local artisan exhibitor.

As the evening approached, excitement grew for the much-anticipated performance by Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor. Known for her chart-topping hits, Kapoor’s “Sugam Sangeet” performance that started in the evening and was among the highlights of the trade show’s cultural segment.

Kapoor herself expressed her enthusiasm before taking the stage. “It is wonderful to perform at an event that celebrates not just trade, but also the cultural essence of Uttar Pradesh and beyond”, she said at the event.

The UPITS 2024 aims to promote UP’s rich trade and cultural heritage with over 2,500 exhibitors from across 80 countries while being a platform for both B2B and B2C interactions, showcasing a variety of sectors. At the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, the UPITS 2024 is hosting around 2,000 stalls across a wide range of industries. As many as 15 halls at the venue have been dedicated to showcasing a variety of sectors and developments from UP, as per organizers.

UPITS 2024, which will continue till September 29 and the entry is free for the general public between 3pm and 10pm.

District administration officials noted a significant influx of visitors in the city for the five-day event, estimating around 500,000 attendees. “We are excited to host this prestigious event in Greater Noida. The overwhelming response highlights the city’s growing status as a business hub”, said DM, Gautam Budh Nagar, Manish Verma.