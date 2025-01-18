Greater Noida: Woman’s body found with burn injuries in Dadri

The body of an unidentified woman, believed to be aged between 25 and 30 years, with severe burn injuries was found on the roadside in Dadri, Greater Noida, senior police officers said on Friday, adding that her face was also disfigured, possibly to make identification difficult. Police stations across the district and surrounding districts have been alerted about the discovery of the body. Further investigation is underway. (Representational image)

Police said on Thursday evening locals alerted on emergency helpline number 112 that the body of a woman was spotted near Dadha roundabout that falls under the jurisdiction of Dadri, Greater Noida. The body was found dumped on the service lane, they added.

“On getting information, a team of police comprising forensic experts rushed to the spot and secured the crime scene. During the investigation it came to light that the woman sustained severe burn injuries to multiple parts of the body, including hands, legs and face,” said an officer associated with the case, asking not to be named.

“The woman’s face was also completely disfigured, and her clothes were torn. She was wearing a salwar suit,” the officer added.

After a preliminary investigation, police shifted the body for a post-mortem examination.

“After 72 hours of waiting, her autopsy will be conducted, and on the basis of the report, we will register a case,” said Saumya Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

“It was suspected that the woman was killed elsewhere, possibly during a fight, and her body dumped along the secluded roadside in Dadri. We are scanning CCTV camera footage on the way to the spot to trace the vehicle from which the body was dumped,” said Arvind Kumar, station house officer, Dadri,

He said all police stations across the district and surrounding districts have been alerted about the discovery of the body. Further investigation is underway.