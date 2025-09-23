Greater Noida youth dies by suicide with father’s revolver

A 22-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide using his father’s licensed revolver in a society under the Bisrakh police station area in the early hours of Monday, police said. Initial findings suggest that he was under stress. Further inquiry with the family and residents is underway,” said station house officer, Beta 2 police station, Manoj Singh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the youth left his home around 4am and went to the society park, where he allegedly shot himself. The incident came to light when residents and his family members, out for a morning walk, spotted him lying on the ground.

Police and a forensic team rushed to the spot after being alerted. The youth was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, officials said.

A suicide note was recovered from his pocket, addressed to his younger brother. “My brother, after I am gone, please look after Father and the family,” the note read. Police said the note did not cite any specific reason for the step.

Family members told police the deceased had been aspiring to pursue an MBA and wanted admission to a college in Goa. They said he was upset after failing to secure admission, and it is suspected this stress may have led to the suicide.

Residents of the society expressed shock over the sudden death. Police said the body has been sent for autopsy, and questioning of relatives and neighbours is in progress to establish the sequence of events.