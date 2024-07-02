Gunshot scare at Noida high-rise: Car windshield cracked, pellet found

A gunshot scare was reported from a high-rise society in Noida on Tuesday morning after a resident said that her car’s windshield was cracked, allegedly by a pellet, the casing of which was found nearby, senior police officers said. According to Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, the incident was reported at Prateek Wisteria apartments in Sector 77. (HT Archive/representational image only)

“The resident, Deepika Garg, reported on the police emergency number Dial 112 that her car, which was parked in the surface parking lot of the society, was damaged by a gunshot. She informed that a security guard at the society first saw the damage and told her about it, following which she reported it to the police. Immediately, police teams, along with a forensics team rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. A pellet or bullet casing was also recovered from near the car,” said the ADCP.

He said the complainant, who is a software engineer, said the car had not been used since the past four days and had been parked at the same spot.

A senior police officer who examined the spot said, “The crack was likely caused by a shot from an airgun, and forensics department has been tasked to examine the cause of the damage to the car. The pellet casing recovered from the spot has also been sent to the forensics lab. CCTV footage in the area is being checked to get further information. The owner of the car has submitted a complaint at the Sector 113 police station requesting police to find the cause of the damage.”

Shavya Goyal, assistant commissioner of police, Noida-3, said an FIR has been registered in the matter.

“Based on the complaint of the resident, an FIR has been registered under section 324 (4) (mischief causing loss or damage) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 113 police station. Once the forensic report confirms whether the pellet found from the spot is from an airgun or a bullet gun, further sections will be added to the FIR accordingly. Investigation is underway,” said the officer.

Navneet Johari, president of Prateek Wisteria Apartment Owners’ Association, said, “The crack on the windshield is most probably from a toy gun with which children play. The matter is not of grave concern. The resident first reported the incident to the AOA and said she was not sure how it happened. Hence, we advised her to file a complaint in the matter,” said Johari.

When reached out, complainant, Deepika Garg, refused comment on the matter.