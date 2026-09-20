Gzb man gets life term for killing wife, burying body in 2023

A Ghaziabad court on Friday ordered life imprisonment to a 50-year-old man who murdered his wife and buried her body near a drain in Ghaziabad’s Bhojpur in 2023. The court, during the final hearing on September 17, held the accused guilty and awarded punishment. (Photo for representation)

“The accused was involved in a relationship outside his marriage. So, he strangled her on the night of January 25, 2023, and hid the body in a store room in his house. The next night, he dug up a trench by the side of a drain near to his house and buried the body and covered it. Then he sowed millets over the area. He also misled his in-laws and told that his wife had run away. But they got suspicious and approached the police,” Sunil Kaushik, additional district government counsel (ADGC), said.

An FIR was registered on February 2, 2023 and he was arrested. Police also recovered the body the same day and the accused was charged under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhojpur police station.

The court, headed by special judge Sushil Kumar, during the final hearing on September 17, held the accused guilty and awarded punishment.

HT has seen a copy of the court order.

“The court awarded him life imprisonment and also levied a penalty to the tune of ₹60,000. The accused had been in jail since he was arrested in 2023, and will now serve his sentence,” the ADGC added.